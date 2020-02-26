ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Millions of Americans suffer from some type of eating disorder and sadly only a small percentage of those will get treatment.

Here's where parents need to pay attention because it could be your teenager that's suffering right now. But, if they get treatment, most will recover or improve significantly.

It's not uncommon to see the Haraminac family sitting around the dinner table playing games. The smiles and fun today are a stark difference from a few years ago when Emma, now 19, starting restricting her eating.

"I had struggled a lot with body image and confidence issues probably from freshman year because that's probably when I really started getting exposed to social media and a lot of those other things," Emma said.

Even though her parents knew something was wrong, Karen Haraminac says they didn't know how serious it was.

"We were in shock I think, my husband and I were for a little bit of time because we really felt like we were decent people, good parents, we thought we had done a good job and we didn't know where we had gone wrong," Karen said.

Once Emma began inpatient treatment, Karen said the whole family needed support.

"The family therapy was good. Everybody got to their breaking point with it and got to say what they needed to say," Karen said.

Emma finally learned to appreciate the support of her family.

"I'm really glad that they're here because it makes me know that I am loved and I do deserve to be here," she said.

Soon, Emma will head to college.

"I just can't help but smile when I think about it because it just makes me so excited that I'm here now to be grateful to be able to do those things," she said.

And, Emma has this message for others who are going through a similar issue: "I would just tell them to hold on to that tiny bit of hope if you can and if you can't let me hold that hope for you until you can hold it yourself. That's what people would tell me."

Sunday is the 4th Annual Walk for Eating Disorders Awareness at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa.

Click here for more information on this event. You can also find important information about eating disorders.

