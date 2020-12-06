Stories giving us reasons to smile across Tampa Bay

If you're looking for some positivity, we have you covered.

TAMPA, Fla — With safety top of mind, the city of St. Pete gave away free face masks to help stop the spread of COVID-19. It’s all part of the Restart St Pete program. A team of people working to keep the Sunshine City safe and responsible.

In an effort to keep little ones safe, Big Storm Brewing donated more than 30 gallons of hand sanitizer to six Pinellas County Boys’ and Girls’ clubs. As part of its mission to help others, Big Storm produces more than 2,000 gallons of medical-grade hand sanitizer to give out each day.

In a traffic stop to remember, Florida Highway Patrol troopers in Tampa helped deliver a baby girl and blocking off this road to do it. Despite some rain, troopers shielded the car with raincoats and gave the family a special escort to the hospital. Mom and baby are doing just fine.

Honoring the life of George Floyd, Tampa City Hall is one of many entities shining Floyd’s high school colors, Crimson and Gold. Laid to rest this week, his legacy reverberates around the globe.

As the fight for change and police reform continues, this Kissimmee police officer is sharing the love. He stopped during a peaceful protest to hug a young protestor.

If you know of someone or an organization spreading joy, we'd love to share it.

