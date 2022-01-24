Filmmaker showcases local Tampa Bay talent in new film

The film premiered in Seminole is available to stream on Amazon and Tubi TV.

SEMINOLE, Fla. — There are a lot of ways people give back to the community. But Barry Gains chose the filmmaking route.

Over the weekend Barry premiered his latest film called "A World of Worlds - Rise of the King" which is a sequel. Barry's film has been watched over 6 million times on major streaming platforms.

The film highlights local talent from across the Tampa Bay area.

Barry says he wants to inspire young people to go for it. Now more than ever, the pandemic is showing people to step up and out of comfort zones to try new things.

His film "A World of Worlds - Rise of the King" is available on Amazon Prime and Tubi now and on iTunes next month.

What's this film about?

The series takes place in a parallel universe on a planet named Ressear where magic and the supernatural are a way of life. Currently, an evil warlock named Sil has taken over and destroyed much of the planet and plans to take over Earth as well.

But in order to complete his task, Sil must find and resurrect an even more powerful warlock named Yahzeel.

The ancient darkness was barely defeated 2,000 years in the past by three kings and a queen known as the Royal 4.

Loyal soldier Sofia Hayden, commander of the once-great kingdom of Murs, takes on a mission of finding the reincarnated bodies of the Royal 4 in order to help her save her planet and ours before Sil can resurrect the horror that is Yahzeel.