What you need to know Wednesday, August 5, 2020

Asking for intervention ⚖️

Florida's largest teachers' union is again asking a judge to intervene to stop the state's education commissioner from reopening schools for in-person learning amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Some of Florida's 67 public school districts are scheduled to begin reopening physical locations on Aug. 10, and many districts will follow on Aug. 31. So, the FEA is now trying to act fast to stop that from happening.

According to the Miami-Dade County Clerk of the Courts, where the case was filed, a special hearing has been scheduled for 1 p.m. Wednesday. Due to coronavirus concerns, the courthouse is closed. The hearing will be held virtually via Zoom.

'Let's find a compromise'

It's been months since many families in Florida have been able to visit their loved ones who are in nursing homes. But now, Gov. DeSantis says that could change.

The governor said he was comfortable saying if people do have COVID-19 antibodies, they should be able to go in and see their family members.

Doctors say procedures will have to be in place to do so safely. The governor is looking into rapid tests to detect the virus and those who have antibodies. Anyone who is approved for a visit will have to be negative and wear PPE inside the building.

For now, though, there's still no timeline for when visitations could start again.

Calling all theme park lovers! 🎢

If you live in Florida and are looking to hit up Universal Orlando, the theme park has a deal for you.

Universal is now offering a "buy a day, go for the rest of the year" deal for Floridians to go to Universal Studios Florida and Islands of Adventure through December 24 for $164.

Floridians who want to add Volcano Bay into the mix can do so for $193.