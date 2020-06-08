What you need to know for Thursday, August 6, 2020

Good morning and thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

'Lose the fear, gain respect' 👨‍⚕️

That's the message a doctor who fought the COVID-19 pandemic on the front lines in New York City has about the coronavirus.

Dr. Jaime Salas-Rushford has seen first hand the toll this disease has taken. He says we should learn more to be less afraid.

"We need to lose the fear and gain respect and I think the respect for the disease, we're losing that as a society."

Be prepared before you head back to class💉

A few weeks out from students entering school doors once again, pediatric doctors are bracing themselves for a possible new wave of coronavirus infections. That's because pediatric doctors believe once schools reopen, the number of pediatric cases will just continue to rise.

From disinfecting buses and lockers to having kids wear masks and social distance, school districts are doing all they can to keep students and staff safe.

But it might not be enough.

That's why pediatric doctors are stressing the importance of students getting their flu shots.

Will schools named after Confederate figures be renamed? 🏫

As part of the ongoing conversations this summer about systemic racism in America, there’s been a lot of talk about whether Confederate statues should come down.

The big question: Should we continue glorifying people who lost a war over keeping Black Americans enslaved?

The primary argument to keep those landmarks is that it’s important to preserve history.

But it’s not just statues that honor Confederate figures. Schools do too.

There are more than a dozen Florida public schools named after people who fought for the Confederacy, including two schools in Tampa Bay.