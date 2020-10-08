What you need to know for Monday, August 10, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's another start to a wonderful week.

Revenge tour? ⚡

The Tampa Bay Lightning found out their next opponent-- and it's none other than the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Columbus swept the Bolts in the first round of the 2019 Stanley Cup Playoffs after Tampa Bay put up the best regular season in league history. Now, the redemption tour starts with a rematch.

The Blue Jackets beat the Toronto Maple Leafs, 3-0, in Game 5 of the qualifying series.

The Bolts-Jackets' Game 1 is 3 p.m. Tuesday.

Developments in the case

While the attention around Netflix's seven-episode docuseries "Tiger King" may have slowed, a family's search for answers in their father's cold case has not.

Attention to Jack "Don" Lewis' nearly 24-year-old cold case resurfaced after the third episode of the docuseries looked into the disappearance of Big Cat Rescue CEO, Carole Baskin's second husband. In the episode, Joe Exotic alleges Baskin killed Lewis and fed him to her tigers.

Now, five months later, his family is set to make "a few announcements" regarding his case.

Tracking the tropics 🌀

Following a brief break after Hurricane Isaias, the tropics are heating back up. The National Hurricane Center is watching a new area in the eastern Atlantic for potential tropical development.

This disturbance, named "Invest 95-L," is located several hundred miles to the west of the Cabo Verde Islands and has a moderate 40-percent chance of developing into a depression in the next 48 hours. There's a slightly higher chance of tropical development -- 50 percent -- within the next five days.

If the tropical wave becomes better organized and strengthens to a tropical storm, it will be named Josephine.

As a reminder, we are entering the peak of hurricane season. Recently revised forecasts from NOAA and Colorado State University now indicate an even higher chance of an above-average year, with more tropical systems than usual.