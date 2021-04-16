What you need to know for Friday, April 16, 2021

Thanks for starting your Friday with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside.

Lose your vaccine card? No problem!

If you've received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, you also got your vaccine card.

It gets you in the door for your second dose (if necessary), and it could be valuable in the future when you may be asked to show proof of vaccination. Someone at some point probably told you, "don't lose it!"

But what if you did lose it? Or it was accidentally destroyed?

Feeling lucky? 🤑

One 23-year-old Pasco County man sure is.

Thomas Yi of Land O' Lakes just become the youngest player in Florida Lottery history to claim a Powerball jackpot. He won the $235.4 million prize from the March 27 drawing. He has since chosen to receive his winnings as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $160,038,447.27.

As for what he plans to do next, Yi said he intends to pursue a higher education degree in either the medical or business field.

Mark your calendar 📅

It's finally Friday and the weekend is knocking at the door!

Maybe you have plans, or maybe not! Either way, we've got you.

We put together a list of eight events happening across the Tampa Bay area you won't want to miss.

This video has everybody talking.

It's the one that shows an SUV smash through a draw bridge's security arms and jump their car as the bridge was going up.