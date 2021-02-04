What you need to know for Friday, April 2, 2021

Good morning and happy Friday!

TAMPA, Fla. — Rise and shine! We made it to Friday.

April showers bring... a blast of chilly air? 🥶

We get it, forecasting temperatures in the 40s for some parts of the Tampa Bay area might have seemed like an April Fools' joke. But, waking up this morning you'll see we weren't kidding!

A late-season chill is in the air this morning thanks to breezy northerly winds and temperatures in the 40s. There will be plenty of sunshine today, but a continued northerly wind will keep temps below normal this afternoon with highs in the upper 60s.

Tonight into tomorrow morning will be a lot like this morning, with breezy and cool conditions as temperatures return to the mid-upper 40s. From there, temps will warm through the weekend with highs back into the mid-upper 70s.

Time for a little spring cleaning 👚

While it might be a little cold this weekend and last week did sort of feel like an early summer with the warm weather, but we assure you, it is still spring.

That means it's the perfect time of year to clear the clutter out of your closest.

Not only does organizing your space make things look good, but research also shows it can help with your mental health.

We know it can be a little overwhelming. That's why we talked to an expert from Closets by Design to get helpful tips and tricks to get you started.

It can be overwhelming to spend the day organizing, but you will feel so much better when it's done!! https://t.co/1j4jPyaKeF — Jenny Dean (@JennyWTSP) April 2, 2021

Easter weekend events 🐰

It’s the first weekend in April, and hippity, hoppity, Easter is on the way.

Whether it's grabbing brunch with your friends or an Easter egg hunt with your family, there will be plenty of things to do.