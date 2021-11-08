What you need to know for Thursday, Aug. 12

Thanks for starting your morning with 10 Tampa Bay.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! And happy Friday Junior.

Here are a few things you need to know as you wake up on the Brightside and start your day.

Need a boost? 💉

Vaccines aren't foolproof, but can save lives. That's why, now, officials say an extra dose of a COVID-19 shot might be needed.

And they may be especially necessary for those with compromised immune systems. But, we're still waiting for the potential recommendation of a third shot to come down from the FDA and CDC.

Doctors say it's no surprise a booster will be recommended for those with weaker immune systems first and add that we're in no rush to give a booster to those that are healthy.

Several reports say we could find out about the potential booster shot by the end of the week.

Tracking Fred🌀

Tropical Depression Fred is bringing heavy rain and possible flooding to parts of Haiti and the Dominican Republic — and Florida is still not in the clear from potential impacts.

According to the latest advisory, Fred is expected to move across the southeastern Bahamas today, before moving along or just north of eastern and central Cuba later today and Friday.

By Saturday, the tropical depression is expected to move near the Florida Keys and south Florida.

It is still too early, however, to nail down specific details regarding what the system will bring a few days down the road

Right now, it's important to just keep checking back on the latest forecast to see how the system evolves as it tracks through the Caribbean over the next few days.

Who are...the new Jeopardy hosts?

After months of searching, "Jeopardy!" has announced its news hosts.

That's right — hosts, plural.

Following long-time host, Alex Trebek's death in 2020, Mike Richards, who has served as an executive producer and host of several game shows over the years, will step in as the full-time host of Season 38.