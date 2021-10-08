What you need to know Aug. 10, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Wednesday, we've made it through half of the workweek. Here are a few things you need to know as you wake up on the Brightside and start your day.

'Not an appropriate thing to do'

President Joe Biden isn't the only one questioning Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' approach to the coronavirus pandemic.

During an interview Tuesday with 10 Tampa Bay, Dr. Anthony Fauci briefly commented on the Republican governor's executive order ensuring parents can choose if their kids wear masks.

The nation's top infectious disease expert also said that his sentiment can be applied to all states but that DeSantis' actions, from a public health standpoint, were "not an appropriate thing to do."

You can watch 10 Tampa Bay's full interview with Fauci here.

Teachers, school bus drivers needed

Class is back in session here in the Tampa Bay area, but while classrooms are full once again with students, there are still a lot of empty spots for teachers and staff.

School districts have lost several teachers and staff members due to COVID-19 concerns, retirements and career changes. There are hundreds of open positions across our districts in Tampa Bay, from teachers to tutors to bus drivers.

With classrooms short of teachers and transportation departments short on drivers, schools are working with an all-hands-on-deck approach.

For a full list of Tampa Bay area school districts that have job openings, click here.

Tracking Tropical Storm Fred

The next named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season formed late Tuesday just south of Puerto Rico.

As of the latest advisory from the National Hurricane Center, Tropical Storm Fred is about 115 miles east-southeast of Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

Tropical Storm Fred currently has maximum sustained winds of 40 mph and is moving to the west at 16 mph.

The center of the tropical storm is expected to be near or over Hispaniola later Wednesday.

Florida currently is in Fred's cone of uncertainty, which means by the weekend the Sunshine State could see impacts from the storm.