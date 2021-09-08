What you need to know Aug. 10, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! Here are a few things you need to know before starting your day.

As many families get ready to send their kids back to the classroom today, 10 Tampa Bay has you covered with a complete back-to-school guide, including mask rules, bell schedules and more for the Tampa Bay area.

Sunshine in time for back to school 🌞🚌

It’s back to school for many today across Tampa Bay and with that, we’re back to sunshine through the first half of the day.

By lunchtime, a few isolated showers will be possible along the coast, but more scattered showers and storms will develop and roll in from the east.

Before the showers and storms arrive, temperatures will be quick to warm into early this afternoon with highs in the low-middle 90s. The humidity, however, will make it feel more like 103-105 degrees.

Showers and storms will hang around the Tampa Bay area through this evening but gradually dissipate overnight.

Superintendents risk salary for disobedience 😷

School superintendents who violate Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order ensuring parents the freedom to choose if their child wears a mask in school risk their salary, the governor's office said Monday.

The financial consequence comes after many school districts across Florida have required students to wear masks in schools unless parents make the decision for their child to opt-out of wearing a mask.

Gov. DeSantis signed the executive order on July 30, stating “in Florida, there will be no lockdowns. There will be no school closures. There will be no restrictions and no mandates."

However, school districts have encouraged masks be worn indoors as COVID-19 cases surge across the state.

In Hillsborough County, students are required to wear a mask indoors unless parents opt them out of the policy.

Read the governor's office's full statement here.

Fred likely to be named in the Atlantic 🌀

It's been about a month since the Atlantic saw its last named storm — Elsa — but the tropics are heating up once again.

The National Hurricane Center says Potential Tropical Cyclone Six is expected to become Tropical Storm Fred sometime Tuesday.

Depending on the track of the system, Florida could potentially see an increased chance for showers and storms later this week and into the weekend as a result. It is still too early, however, to nail down specific details regarding what the system will bring a few days down the road, much less who will see those impacts.