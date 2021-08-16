What you need to know Monday, Aug. 16, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! We made it to the start of another week. Here are a few things you need to know as you start your Monday on the Brightside.

Mask mandate for Manatee County Schools?

As COVID-19 cases rise in Manatee County Schools, leaders will hold an emergency meeting Monday morning to discuss the possibility of creating a mask mandate.

The school district confirms that after barely a week into the new school year, more COVID-19 cases have been reported in two days than all of the first week of school last year.

Most of the cases seen have been staff members, according to the district. During another emergency meeting just before the school year began, school leaders said the district would not make masks mandatory.

The ongoing impacts on families during COVID

Working moms of color are feeling the negative impacts of the pandemic more than men — worrying about childcare as the delta variant raises the possibility of kids quarantining at home.

When women working in industries with fewer benefits — like paid time off or sick leave — are tasked with the responsibility of staying home to care for their sick children, they risk losing their jobs.

Tropics heating up with activity

The National Hurricane Center is tracking three systems in the Atlantic — can you say peak hurricane season?

Tropical Storm Fred is making its way in the Gulf of Mexico and could bring dangerous storm surge and heavy rainfall to portions of the Florida Panhandle. Landfall is expected sometime Monday. For Fred's latest track, click here.

Tropical Depression Grace is currently approaching the Dominican Republic and Haiti, bringing heavy rainfall to parts of the area. There is currently no threat to Florida from this system. For more on Grace, click here.

Tropical Depression Eight formed Sunday night and has strengthened near Bermuda. The NHC forecasts the system to become a tropical storm sometime Monday. If it does, it will be named Henri.