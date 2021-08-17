What you need to know Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Tuesday, Aug. 17. Here are a few things you need to know as you start your day on the Brightside.

"I was in shock and I'm still in shock"

As chaos breaks out in Afghanistan, those personally connected to the war are conflicted seeing the Taliban's swift take over.

"I was in shock and I'm still in shock," Army Veteran Andy Reyes said.

He feels the desperation of the Afghanis from miles away. The former staff sergeant was deployed to the country in 2012.

The feeling is mutual for Kelly Kowall who lost her son Corey in 2009 while he was deployed in Afghanistan. He was just 20 years old.

"It's been a very emotional last couple days," Kowall said. "Emotions all over, angry, sad, concerned. Just everywhere."

After 20 years, the nation's longest war is ending how it started. Now some Americans fear another attack with 9/11 just weeks away.

President Biden has promised swift action should the Taliban attack the U.S. Biden said he will not repeat mistakes of the past and did not regret his decision to proceed with the withdrawal.

Masks in the classroom?

Two Florida school districts could face consequences for not following the state's health department's emergency rule regarding mask requirements in the classroom.

The Florida Department of Education will hold an emergency meeting Tuesday afternoon to determine whether Alachua and Broward County school districts' mask mandate requirements for students are probable cause for noncompliance with the established rule.

The emergency meeting will be held at 4 p.m.

Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an executive order in July preventing schools from issuing mask mandates for students. The health department's emergency rule came soon after and was in line with the governor's order.

Desantis said school districts that defy the order could lose school funding, his office later clarifying it would be the equivalent of the superintendent's salary.

$5K grants for local businesses

Imagine a building with a couple of cafes and shops, but nothing on the sidewalk and no cute awnings. It probably wouldn't be easy for people to notice these businesses without some changes.

Local businesses can get grants from the Tampa Downtown Partnership to help spruce up their outdoor spaces and draw customers into the shops.

The $5,000 can go toward things such as sidewalk furnishings, signs, awnings, anything that can be seen from the exterior of the building.

For more information on how to apply, click here.

Am I eligible for a 3rd COVID-19 vaccine shot? If so, where can I get it?

Last week, the FDA authorized Americans at high risk from COVID-19 due to severely weakened immune systems to get a third dose of vaccine in hopes of better protection.

If you're one of the roughly seven million American adults classified as immunocompromised, you may be wondering where to get that extra dose.