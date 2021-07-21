What you need to know Aug. 5, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Thursday and we're one step closer to Friday with a clear shot of the weekend.

Gov. DeSantis to President Biden: 'I am standing in your way'

After President Joe Biden shared his disapproval of Florida's response to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Gov. Ron DeSantis is firing back.

In a heated display during a Wednesday press conference, the governor criticized Biden for singling out the state.

DeSantis has long been vocal about his opposition to things like vaccine mandates among the state's population and mask mandates in schools. He has even signed legislation preventing such acts over the course of the pandemic.

It's a stance that opposes the view of the Biden administration and the federal government, including health experts at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

DeSantis also noted that lockdowns are still off the table even as cases continue to surge across the state. On Tuesday, Florida reported 50,997 new cases of COVID-19 over the last three days to the CDC.

“Joe Biden suggests that if you don’t do lockdown policies, then you should, quote, get out of the way. Well, let me tell you this, if you’re coming after the rights of parents in Florida, I’m standing in your way. I’m not gonna let you get away with it," DeSantis said, in part. "If you’re trying to lock people down, I am standing in your way and I’m standing for the people of Florida."

Florida COVID hospitalizations reach all-time high

The ongoing COVID-19 surge in Florida continues to rival the peak last seen toward the beginning of the year — a period that had been considered the worst of the pandemic.

Florida reported 16,935 new cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 3 to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were 140 additional deaths reported, as well.

The data comes as COVID-19 hospitalizations in Florida rose to an all-time high of 12,408 patients.

Hospital systems have said an overwhelming majority of patients confirmed with COVID-19 are unvaccinated. CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said the U.S. has entered a phase of "a pandemic of the unvaccinated."

Among people who have received a vaccine, the latest research shows infections are rare and for those who do experience symptoms, they tend to be mild.

Visit the Florida Department of Health's website to find a vaccine location near you.

Tropics getting a bit more active

Since Hurricane Else made landfall in early July on Florida Big Bend, the tropics have been quiet.

If you compare the 2021 hurricane season to 2020, August is off to a slow start. But, things are starting to look more active now.

The National Hurricane Center is monitoring two disturbances — one just inland over Africa and the other in the central Atlantic.

The first tropical wave is just inland over Africa. Later today, it's expected to move off the west African coast. While it only has a 10 percent chance of developing into a tropical depression over the next 48 hours, those chances improve to 50 percent over the next five days.

The second tropical wave is over the central tropical Atlantic. Some slow development east of the Lesser Antilles by early next week is possible, but the chances are low — zero percent chance of development over the next 48 hours and only 20 percent over the next five days.

Still, peak hurricane season starts in mid-August and lasts into October. So it is important to make sure you have your hurricane plan ready.