What you need to know Aug. 6, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! We made it to Friday and the end of another work week. Before you hop into the day and ease into the weekend, here are a few things you should know.

Vaccination rates are rising 💉

Some good news. Amid Florida's surge of new COVID-19 cases and all-time high hospitalizations due to the virus, vaccination rates in the state are rising.

The state has seen a rise in the number of people receiving their first dose of the COVID vaccine, according to recent data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Since mid-July, Florida has been on an upward trajectory in both first and second doses. It's a stark contrast from the steep drop which happened in April.

This comes as doctors and nurses across Florida continue to see an increased number of people dealing with COVID-19.

'Governor who?' DeSantis vs Biden tit-for-tat continues

The back-and-forth between President Joe Biden and Gov. Ron DeSantis doesn't appear to be slowing down anytime soon.

After both sides fired shots at each other, the president appears to be getting the last word — for now.

Following a news conference Thursday, Biden spoke with reporters.

When asked his thoughts on DeSantis firing back at him over his disapproval of how Florida is handling the coronavirus pandemic, Biden responded, "Governor who?" he said before smiling. "That's my response," he added after a pause.

Things between the two came to a head when Biden criticized DeSantis's recent response to surging COVID cases and record hospitalizations in the Sunshine state.

A day later, DeSantis, in a heated display, responded to the singling out of the state he leads.





Behind on rent or facing eviction?

The CDC recently extended its eviction moratorium for most Americans, but renters could still face some tough circumstances when it expires.

That's why it's important to take advantage of local help now before eviction notices start going out.

In Tampa, the University Area Community Development Corporation recently created the Evictions Defense project that connects people with programs and services that can help them get on track.