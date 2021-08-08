What you need to know Aug. 9, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay

Back-to-school tax-free holiday 📚

Monday is the last day to take advantage of Florida's back-to-school tax-free holiday.

There are three main categories to help guide you on your shopping journey this year:

Select clothing, footwear, and accessories selling for $60 or less per item

School supplies that are $15 or less per item

The first $1,000 of the sales price for personal computers and related accessories for home or personal use are exempt from sales tax

Hillsborough County Schools adopts mask mandate — sort of 😷

When Hillsborough County students walk into the classroom Tuesday, they will need to be wearing a mask- unless their parents sign an opt-out form before sending their child into school.

Hillsborough County Schools leaders met Saturday and adopted the new mask policy one day after the Florida Department of Education instituted a new emergency rule allowing parents to transfer their kids out of school if they face “COVID-19 harassment,” such as being required to wear masks.

Superintendent Addison Davis told 10 Tampa Bay because parents have the option to opt their children out of the mask policy, the school district will not be in danger of losing funding. The assurance is in reference to Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order banning masks mandates in schools for students.

The mask policy remains in place until at least Sept. 3.

Back-to-school bedtime help 😴

With the first day of school right around the corner, bedtime routines are back on tap for families across the Tampa Bay area.

