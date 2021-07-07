What you need to know for Wednesday, July 7, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay!

We have everything you need to know after Elsa moved through our area.

Check your power 💡

Don't be surprised if you try to switch on your lights this morning and nothing happens.

Elsa brought strong winds and heavy rain to the area and it knocked power out to thousands of people.

Here are links to the outage maps for power companies in the area:

We know TECO for our Hillsborough customers is doing the same. They’ve brought in additional crews from across the country to help restore power & they’ve been out ahead of the storm trimming trees near power lines to hopefully avoid some outages as well. https://t.co/mf3ODO7Uxx — thuylanwtsp (@ThuyLanWTSP) July 6, 2021

How you can dispose of debris after Elsa

As Elsa impacts parts of the Tampa Bay area, you may find debris scattered about your yard.

When it's safe to start the clean-up, it's important to know how you can dispose of that waste.

You can find a county-by-county list of resources for the Tampa Bay region here.

Now what?

You might be waking up wondering what to do now.

Here's a checklist of things you should do the first 24 hours after a storm:

Take pictures of any damage.

of any damage. Clean up as soon as possible to avoid mold. Wear protective clothing.

to avoid mold. Wear protective clothing. Don’t make unnecessary calls. Save your cell battery and text when possible.

and text when possible. When you have time, replenish your readiness kits and prepare for the next one.

You can find more resources and updates on our 10 Tampa Bay Hurricane Headquarters. You can also get alerts sent straight to your mobile device when you download the free 10 Tampa Bay app.