What you need to know for Monday, June 14, 2021

Start your week with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla — Happy Monday, Tampa Bay!

Cruisin' from Florida 🚢

Carnival became the latest cruise line to announce it will resume sailing from Florida ports starting in July.

According to the Carnival, its ship "Horizon" will set sail from Port Miami on July 4. Its new ship "Mardi Gras," which has the first-ever roller coaster at sea, will begin operating out of Port Canaveral on July 31.

The cruise line says more of its ships will set sail from the Sunshine State in August and says it has plans to expand operations in Texas, Washington and California in the coming months.

Carnival's announcement came as the state of Florida and the CDC reached an impasse in a case regarding the cruise industry in federal court.

Disappointed but undeterred⚡

Home-ice advantage didn't help the Tampa Bay Lightning skate off the ice with a victory in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals against the New York Islanders.

The Islanders beat the Bolts 2-1 Sunday at Amalie Arena and led the series 1-0. It's the first time the Lightning have trailed in a playoff series this postseason.

Even though Lightning fans left the game with a loss, energy was still high. Fan capacity was the highest it has been since the start of the pandemic.

Game 2 of the Stanley Cup Semifinals is at 8 p.m.Tuesday in Tampa.

Explaining Pride Month to your kids🏳️‍🌈

This month, there are a ton of Pride celebrations across Tampa Bay. Many are geared toward people of all ages, letting families celebrate together.

For some families, you may not have had extensive conversations about what Pride Month celebrates and your kids may start asking questions to satisfy their curiosity.