What you need to know Monday, Nov. 16, 2020

How you can help your community this holiday season

This year celebrating Thanksgiving may be a little tougher for some Bay Area families. With the job losses and health issues that have come with battling COVID-19, many families are in need of help this holiday season.

Metropolitan Ministries says it will need to serve 50,000 families this holiday season, nearly double from last year, mostly due to hardships of COVID-19.

With more need comes much more demand, but supplies have been hard to come by for a number of reasons.

As a result, Metropolitan Ministries still needs a lot of food, only two weeks out from Thanksgiving.

More than 11 million COVID-19 cases in the U.S.

Just six days after surpassing 10 million coronavirus cases across the nation, the United States has reached more than 11 million confirmed cases, according to Johns Hopkins University.

It took 300 days for the U.S. to hit the 11 million mark since the first case was diagnosed in Washington state on Jan. 20.

The U.S. has recorded more than 100,000 new cases for five consecutive days, according to a Johns Hopkins tracker.

Here in Florida, the state recorded its highest single-day increase since mid-July with 10,105 cases reported on Sunday.

That brings the statewide total to 885,201 cases since tracking began in March.

We have liftoff!

Four astronauts have launched to the International Space Station from a historic launch pad at Kennedy Space Center in Florida.

NASA and SpaceX marked the success of Crew 1, the second crewed launch of astronauts aboard the Dragon capsule.

The Dragon capsule lifted off from Cape Canaveral at 7:27 p.m. Nov. 15.

NASA astronauts Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker and JAXA mission specialist Soichi Noguchi make up Crew Dragon "Resilience."