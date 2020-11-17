Here's what you need to know Nov. 17, 2020

Good morning, Tampa Bay! Let's get your Tuesday started here.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning!

Let's get started with the top stories you need to know about.

Election results certified 🗳️

Today, Florida election officials will certify the state's results.

It might seem like this process is taking a long time, but the process is working as planned. The states are following deadlines they put in in place well before you voted.

States set their own deadlines to certify election returns.

In Florida, the law calls for the Elections Canvassing Commission to certify results 14 days after a general election.

In addition to certifying the legitimacy and accuracy of election results, the process allows states to declare which candidate will receive its presidential electoral votes. In Florida, there are 29. The 29 Republican electors will be released to vote for Trump.

Mental health 'first aid' 🩹

The holidays can be difficult for anyone diagnosed with a mental illness, particularly now that we're in the midst of an ongoing pandemic.

That's why it's more important than ever that we recognize the signs of mental illness.

In Pinellas County, a mental health first aid class is being offered for free. In the class, you learn the signs of a person suffering from a mental health issue or crisis and how to get them the help they need.

And while the class targets first responders, it's open to all Pinellas County residents.

To make it even easier, the one day course is being offered virtually.

Comparing COVID-19 vaccines 💉

Within weeks, both Pfizer and Moderna have risen to the top in the race for a COVID-19 vaccine.

Infectious disease expert Dr. Jill Roberts explains both vaccines are banking on new technology to fight the virus. It's called mRNA and no vaccine has previously used the method and been approved by the FDA before.

In Pfizer's clinical trial, 94 out of almost 44,000 trial participants got sick with COVID-19, making the two-dose vaccine 90 percent effective.

For Moderna, 95 of 30,000 got the virus. All but five people were given a placebo, meaning the protection from COVID-19 is 94.5 percent.