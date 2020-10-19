What you need to know Oct. 19, 2020

Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Monday!

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's the start of another week. Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us!

Let's take a look at some of the stories you need to know about.

Early voting begins 🗳️

We're just 16 days away from Election Day.

If you're looking to head to the polls ahead of Nov. 3, many counties in Tampa Bay will be open for early in-person voting this morning.

Early voters go to designated locations and deposit their ballots into the same tabulation voting equipment used on Election Day. Voters should bring valid pieces of photo and signature identification.

While all counties will have in-person early voting Oct. 24-31, quite a few here in the area will open on Oct. 19.

To find early voting times, sites, and information in your area, click here.

Welcome to "Champa" Bay 🏆

Tampa is turning into Titletown, USA: first the Tampa Bay Lightning and now the Tampa Bay Rays.

The Tampa Bay Lightning, of course, got everything on the right track by winning their second Stanley Cup championship inside the NHL bubble. And for the first time since 2008, the Tampa Bay Rays are going to the World Series. They'll take on the Los Angeles Dodgers on Oct. 20.

How about the Tampa Bay Buccaneers? There's still a lot of season to go with a 4-2 record but with Tom Brady at the helm, well, it's hard to write off a six-time Super Bowl champion.

Tropics aren't done yet 🌀

While most of the hurricane season is behind us now, there is still time for dangerous storms to develop.

In the most active hurricane season on record, in 2005, late-season storms continued late into the year. Tropical storm Alpha and Hurricane Beta developed in late October. Tropical Storm Gamma, Tropical Storm Delta and Hurricane Epsilon developed in November. Tropical Storm Zeta developed after the official hurricane season in late December.

The next name to be used in 2020 is Epsilon. The last-named storm was Hurricane Delta. Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Oct. 9 as a strong Category 2 hurricane.

As of Monday morning, the National Hurricane Center is tracking two disturbances that many models suggest could, at least, become named tropical storms.