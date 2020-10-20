What you need to know Oct. 20, 2020

Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Tuesday!

Say "Boo" to the Flu 👻💉

The year is flying by and Halloween is just around the corner. In addition to preparing some safe alternative spooky celebrations, health experts say you should consider getting what some people are afraid of -- a flu shot.

With the coronavirus still spreading every day, Tom Lovino of the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County says you should do what you can to protect yourself from one illness that spreads this time of year. It is possible to test positive and suffer symptoms from both the flu and COVID-19 at the same time.

To make it easy and safe to get a flu shot, the Florida Department of Health in Pinellas County is hosting a 'Say Boo to the Flu' drive-through event, giving out free flu shots first come, first served.

Adults and children over the age of three can get the vaccine at no cost. You can fill out your forms ahead of time to expedite the process.

Rays Up ✨ for Game 1 of the World Series ⚾

The stage is set for the Tampa Bay Rays' first trip to the World Series since 2008. They'll take on the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 tonight -- and this time the Rays are hoping it's their turn for a Hollywood ending.

The Rays and the Dodgers make for the first World Series matchup of top-seeded teams since 2013.

Who will win?

Game 1 gets underway tonight at 8:09 p.m. at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas, home of MLB's postseason bubble.

Free meals for students in Tampa Bay 🥫

Many students in the Tampa Bay area are going to school online due to COVID-19 and because of this some may not have the same access to nutritious meals as they once did.

With its hallmark program, Meals on Wheels for Kids, Tampa Bay Network to End Hunger looks to fill any missing gaps in food access for children in Tampa, specifically those living in zip code 33613.

The program, which began Oct. 19, will deliver food to children who attend school from home out of Mort Elementary School Mondays from 10 a.m. to noon.

Volunteers and volunteer drivers are needed to help deliver meals. You can sign up to volunteer here.