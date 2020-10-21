What you need to know Oct. 21, 2020

Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Wednesday!

After a tough 8-3 loss to the Dodgers last night, the Rays are looking to come back strong in Game 2 of the World Series.

Los Angeles started the scoring with a Cody Bellinger two-run home run in the 4th inning, gaining a lead they would never relinquish.

Kevin Kiermaier had two RBI’s on the night, one from a solo homer in the fifth inning.

However, the Dodgers' bats were relentless as Los Angeles added four more runs in the fifth inning and added a couple more in the sixth.

The Rays tried to rally in the seventh but came up short.

Still, the Rays aren't out of it yet as they look for redemption tonight at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas. First pitch for Game 2 is at 8:08 p.m. EDT.

Here's how you can cheer on the Rays as they vie for their first-ever World Series championship.

Epsilon becomes a hurricane

Hurricane Epsilon formed Tuesday evening, becoming the 10th hurricane of the 2020 Atlantic season.

Overnight, the Category 1 storm rapidly strengthened with maximum sustained winds of 85 mph as it continued its trek toward Bermuda.

Epsilon is not expected to make landfall in the U.S.

In the most active hurricane season on record, in 2005, late-season storms continued late into the year. Tropical storm Alpha and Hurricane Beta developed in late October. Tropical Storm Gamma, Tropical Storm Delta and Hurricane Epsilon developed in November.

Tropical Storm Zeta developed after the official hurricane season in late December.

Before Epsilon formed, the last-named storm of the 2020 season was Hurricane Delta. Delta made landfall in Louisiana on Oct. 9 as a strong Category 2 hurricane.

Help with pandemic stress

If you've been struggling with added stress because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, you're not alone.

COVID-19 has changed all of our lives in so many ways. It has changed work, school, how we celebrate holidays, and virtually every other thing we do.

That change is having a profound effect on the way people are coping with stress.

Lucy Turek, the program therapist at Footprints Beachside Recovery in Treasure Island says more people are turning to alcohol and substances to cope with the stress of events they've never encountered before.

Turek says it's important to recognize signs of addiction in friends, family and yourself.