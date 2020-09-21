What you need to know for Monday, Sept. 21, 2020

Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Monday, thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! We made it to the start of another week!

Let's get started with today's top stories.

Changes coming to Hillsborough Schools 📚

Schools across the Hillsborough County School district may soon see some changes.

In an email to parents on Saturday, Superintendent Addison Davis said that there would staff reallocations to many of the 250 schools across Hillsborough County.

With attendance down and money going towards COVID-19 protective equipment, the district is preparing to change staffing and the allocation of resources.

On Sunday, Superintendent Davis clarified that these changes haven't been finalized and won't happen until "the beginning of the second quarter."

The school district is holding a meeting today at 4 p.m. to discuss salary negotiations for teachers.

Let's Go Bolts! ⚡

Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final didn't go the Lightning's way, but the Bolts are still optimistic about their chances in the series.

The Dallas Stars beat the Lightning 4-1 Saturday night to take a 1-0 series lead. The Lightning outshot the Stars 36-20, but Stars goaltender Anton Khudobin made 35 saves, including 22 in the third period. The Bolts believe making a few more plays will help to turn the tide in their favor.

Game 2 is a pivotal one for the Lightning, and a situation fans have seen before. The Lightning lost Game 1 of the 2004 Stanley Cup Final to the Calgary Flames, only to take Game 2 and win the Cup in seven games.

The puck drops for Game 2 tonight at 8 p.m. in the NHL bubble in Edmonton.

Bolts fans, we want to see your Lightning gear!

Cool and breezy Monday 🌬️

Slightly cooler air has made its way into Tampa Bay behind a cold front that has drifted down into south Florida.

While the front has moved south there will still be a small chance for a few isolated afternoon showers. That said, most of the area will remain rain-free, but breezy through our Monday. Wind speeds will be between 10-20 mph with gusts as high as 25 mph.

The winds will relax by Tuesday with much more sunshine on the way for Tuesday and Wednesday afternoon.

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy with a few isolated afternoon showers. High: 85. Chance of rain: 30%. Wind: NE 10-20, gusts 25 mph.