What you need to know for Monday, August 31, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with us.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Monday and another start to a great workweek.

Some help is heading our way 💸

Florida has been approved by FEMA for a grant under its Lost Wages Assistance program.

What does that mean? Floridians, unemployed due to COVID-19, will now be able to receive an extra $300 a week in federal unemployment benefits on top of the unemployment assistance from the state.

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced the state applied for the program assistance after more than two dozen states had already applied.

Calling for transparency

Starting today, all school districts will be open and many students will be back in the classroom, making it even more important to see how COVID-19 is impacting our kids.

The only way families and doctors can do that is with accurate data from the state. But, pediatric doctors say the coronavirus pediatric report from the Florida Department of Health that was updated daily, stopped doing so on August 25.

10 Investigates asked Governor Ron DeSantis about the state's transparency during a press conference in Tampa last week.

"It was not necessarily accurate and it was not supposed to do that so they're going through it," Governor DeSantis said.

Even still, the pediatric infection rate in Florida stands at 15 percent and more kids continue to get tested as school starts.

Tracking the tropics 🌀

Things are starting to get pretty busy out in the Atlantic as we approach peak hurricane season in September.

Right now, the National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on four disturbances.