What you need to know for Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Tuesday!

Let's get you started with the stories you need to know about.

Remembering a legend 🙏🏻

Fans in the Tampa Bay area, former teammates, and those who have crossed paths with former Buccaneers wide receiver Vincent Jackson are mourning his death.

Jackson was found dead on Feb. 15 at a Brandon hotel, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office. The 38-year-old had checked in on Jan. 11 and had been staying there ever since.

The hospitality entrepreneur, who gave back to his community through his Jackson in Action 83 Foundation, made a lasting impact on the Tampa Bay area.

Now, the community is sharing what their time was like with a man who will be "remembered as one of the best players in Buccaneers franchise history."

Ready for exploration

The latest Mars rover is set to land on the Red Planet after blasting off from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida last July.🚀

After a nearly seven-month journey, the Mars 2020 Perseverance rover mission is about to come to its most critical point.

The rover, named by a seventh-grader from Virginia, will plunge through the thin Martian atmosphere at more than 12,000 mph come Feb. 18.

Welcome to Flavortown 👋

Food Network star and restaurateur Guy Fieri is opening 100 Flavortown ghost kitchens that will be delivery only and one will open right here in Sarasota. It's one of nine Florida locations.