What you need to know for Friday, March 19, 2021

Get some shuteye this weekend 💤

If it feels like that spring forward clock change to Daylight Saving Time hit extra hard this year, we feel you.

That's why we talked to a mental health expert and life coach on how to get better sleep (and stay there) after your head hits the pillow.

Not getting enough sleep can have a ripple effect on health and productivity, so here's what you can do to be well-rested.

Tick season is here

We know, we don't want to talk about it either, but with so many people spending time outside we thought it was important to talk about ticks in Florida.

Because not only are ticks gross, they can cause diseases and other health conditions. We talked to a pest expert about what kinds of ticks you could come across in the Sunshine State and what to do if you find one on you.

You'll want to know since new research from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention shows the tick-borne illness Lyme disease is more common in the U.S. than previously thought.

Vaccine progress 💉

Florida, it looks like we're heading in the right direction. We say that because 67.76 percent of Floridians over the age of 65 have been vaccinated.

There is still a ways to go, but as long as vaccines continue to be available, and needs are being met, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis wants to continue to open up vaccines to more people.

Vaccine availability recently expanded to those 60 and up for the first time, freeing up doses to those between 60 and 64 years of age without any medical conditions. The next target group to gain access to the vaccine will be those 55 and up. The governor says that the group will definitely have access sometime in March.