What you need to know for Thursday, March 25, 2021

Graduation frustration 🎓

Earlier this month, Hillsborough County Schools superintendent, Addison Davis announced there would be in-person graduations, however, seniors would only be allowed to bring two guests each.

The announcement was immediately met with criticism from disappointed parents demanding more than two tickets. The district posted the announcement on its Facebook page which now has 130 comments.

Some parents were just happy to have in-person graduations given what happened to last year's graduates. Others want the district to make exceptions and reconsider for blended families and vaccinated grandparents.

An online petition was created to raise the number of guests allowed at Hillsborough graduations and has nearly 2,000 electronic signatures.

Don't let the fear of needles stop you from getting vaccinated 💉

Needle phobia is real and it could be the reason some people say they don't plan on getting the COVID-19 vaccine.

Don't worry, if it's the jab itself that's stopping you, we talked to a doctor who gave us tips on how to conquer that fear.

Keep reminding yourself why you need the shot. A small, quick sting is better than suffering from a disease. Tell the person administering the shot about your fear and any possible reactions you may have so they can help prepare you. Remember it only takes a few seconds and it's over. If your fear is keeping you from getting proper health care, try therapy.

But first, let me take a selfie 📷

Beach lovers in the Tampa Bay area are no stranger to the Don Casar and already think it's picture-perfect. 🏖️

Now, the historic hotel wants to prove it-- officially. It's in the running for the title of "Most Instagrammable Hotel in the World."

LuxuryTravelAdvisor.com is running a March Madness-style challenge to name the hotel that's guaranteed to get you likes on the 'Gram.

Our own Don Cesar beat out the new TWA Hotel at JFK Airport in New York to make it to the second round. Now the Pink Palace is facing off with last year's "World's Most Instagrammable Hotel" winner, NIZCU Resort & Spa in Cancun.

If you want to cast your vote, you'll have to act fast-- it closes at 9 a.m. today. You can find the link to voting here.