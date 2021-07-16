What you need to know for Friday, July 16, 2021

Thanks for waking up with us on 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — We made it to Friday, Tampa Bay!

Looking for connection

It's not hard for you to see and hear the hundreds of Cubans chanting for freedom as they take to the streets of Tampa.

Many of those marching in the Tampa Bay area say they have family on the island they haven't been able to get in contact with since the internet on the island was shut down.

Families say the Cuban government is trying to silence their voices, so here at home, they fight.

Cubans in Tampa don't want their family members on the island to give up. They'll continue trying to find ways to connect with them from miles away.

On Tuesday, Gov. Ron DeSantis wrote to President Joe Biden asking that he help get internet to Cuba.

Know before you go

Red tide continues to plague the waterways across the Tampa Bay area.

Not only does the smell of red tide reek, but it can also have a negative impact on your health.

If you have plans to head to the beach or hang out somewhere along the bay, you'll want to check on red tide in that area.

What is re-entry anxiety and how can I manage it?

Florida is seeing a rise in the number of recorded COVID-19 cases as the Delta variant spreads rapidly throughout the country.

The number of new COVID-19 infections continues to grow as safety precautions, like mask requirements and social distancing, continue to be dropped by local institutions and businesses. That can cause many to feel some anxiety about transitioning back to work, school and social events. This is known as re-entry anxiety.

Many people are feeling pressure to drop their masks by coworkers, friends and family since many restaurants and stores no longer require them. This can be tough for some, as masks have become routine for many.

We spoke with a psychologist who gave us tips on how to manage re-entry anxiety.