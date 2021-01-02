What you need to know for Monday, Feb. 1, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! It's the start to another wonderful workweek.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay and happy Monday!

Let's get the workweek started with the stories you need to know about.

Change is a good thing 🏙️

Especially when it comes to getting the Tampa Bay area ready for Super Bowl LV this Sunday.

One change you may have already noticed is the crowds and heavier foot traffic in downtown Tampa-- and it is only expected to get busier.

Plus, you may notice more security across the area to make sure fans and the people who call Tampa Bay home are safe.

Lastly, the big game will have some roads closed for Super Bowl activities. You can find a list of closures here.

You can watch Super Bowl LV at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 7 as CBS broadcasts the game, which you can watch locally on 10 Tampa Bay.

Raise the flags (really high!)

One man just took being a Buccaneers fan to new heights-- 19,341 ft. to be exact.

When Rick Clark packed his bag to climb to the summit of Mount Kilimanjaro he made sure he took all the essentials, including his Bucs flag. ⛰️

"19,341ft. Challenging any Bucs fan to raise it higher," Clark wrote in a Twitter post.

Replying to messages on Twitter, Clark says he learned of the final score of the NFC Championship about halfway up the mountain and knew he had to represent his team.

Remembering Columbia 🙏🏻

It's been 18 years since the seven-member crew of NASA's space shuttle Columbia lost their lives upon their return to Earth.

On Feb. 1, 2003, the STS-107 mission crew was 16 minutes from landing when Mission Control lost contact with the shuttle.