What you need to know for Thursday, July 29, 2021

TAMPA, Fla. — Happy almost Friday Tampa Bay! The countdown to the weekend is on.

Masking back up 😷

As coronavirus cases surge in Florida, the "Most Magical Place on Earth" is updating its mask policy in the Sunshine State.

Starting July 30, Walt Disney World will require all guests ages two and up to wear a mask indoors, regardless of vaccination status. The face-covering requirement applies while guests are on Disney buses, the monorail and Disney Skyliner.

It's been just over a month since Disney World relaxed its face-covering policy for guests who were fully vaccinated. In mid-June, the theme park resort said fully-vaccinated guests could choose not to wear masks indoors or on rides.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention changed its course Tuesday on some masking guidelines, recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

Seeing gold! 🥇

Clearwater native Bobby Finke broke his own record Wednesday night to win gold at the Olympics in the first-ever 800-meter freestyle.

The Clearwater native broke his own American record he set just a day before of 7:42.72; almost a whole second faster.

The 21-year-old can add Olympic gold medalist to his record. Prior to his Olympic debut, Finke also set records in the SEC and NCAA in 2020, according to the university's sports site.

Work while on the road💻🚗

During the pandemic, many of you probably had to work from home at some point. Some of you might now prefer the freedom it can give you with a more flexible schedule and the ability to work from just about anywhere.

There are jobs now where you can do that full-time and be considered a digital nomad. (A digital nomad is someone who is not tethered to a specific place for work and can travel the U.S. or even the world and work from anywhere.)

Before you pack your bags and get ready to head out, there are some things you'll want to know first. If you're headed to another country, make sure you know how to work there legally and how long you can stay. Also, be sure you look for a job where your employer understands your intentions to travel and work from anywhere, some remote jobs still have location requirements.