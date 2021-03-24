What you need to know for Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay and happy hump-day!

Looking for some relief 🤧🌳

Are you one of the many people sneezing, sniffling and stuffed up because of all the pollen? If you answered 'yes' we have some bad news for you.

Research and data show our pollen seasons are growing longer and longer.

We talked to a local doctor who gave us more insight into what we should do to get some relief. Whether that's a holistic approach or grabbing some over-the-counter medicine, we have a breakdown of how you can make it through this allergy season.

Sometimes, it's hard to tell the difference between your allergy symptoms and COVID-19 symptoms. You should always get tested for the virus as a precaution, but here's how to tell the difference.

Not so fast 💉

Gov. Ron DeSantis says that vaccine eligibility will be expanded to all adults well before President Joe Biden’s goal of May 1.

While DeSantis hasn’t given a date for it yet, officials in Texas and Georgia on Tuesday announced they were going to open up vaccine eligibility to all adults.

So, are we next?

Despite reports of leftover doses and even a decline in demand at some sites, University of South Florida virologist Dr. Michael Teng argues Florida should not follow the other states’ leads – at least for now.

Grab your walkman, the 80s are making a comeback

Well, sort of. We're talking the temperature though, not the era of leg warmers and big hair-dos.

Even though the hot season in Tampa usually doesn’t start until May 6, we could see some near-record heat this week. Weather can be crazy this time of the year--chilly, then hot. Or even needing to use your car heater in the morning and then air conditioning in the afternoon.

But why are temperatures all over the place? It’s still the time of year where cold fronts can make it south of Tampa Bay, allowing cooler air from the north to move into much of Florida. This gets much more difficult when the hot season begins in Tampa Bay.