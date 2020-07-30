What you need to know for Thursday, July 30, 2020

Good morning and thanks for waking up on Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay.

What do doctors think?

It seems like everyone has their eyes on Florida's COVID-19 data and that includes pediatric doctors in the state.

Even though it seems like daily reported case numbers may have started to level out, deaths continue to rise. And, the rate of infection is still high in almost all of Florida's counties.

That's why the Florida Chapter of the American Academy of Pediatrics is asking Gov. Ron DeSantis to delay in-person learning.

FCAAP does have a list of recommendations for reopening schools safely. You can find them here. You can also find reopening recommendations from the CDC here.

Let's go to Mars! 🚀

NASA is set to send another space rover to Mars this morning.

The Mars 2020 Perseverance rover launches aboard a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Kennedy Space Center in Cape Canaveral, Florida. The launch is tentatively set for 7:50 a.m. EDT.

Perseverance is scheduled to land on the red planet Feb. 18, 2021.

All eyes on Tropical Storm Isaias 👀

Tropical Storm Isaias formed in the Caribbean last night.

The latest cone of uncertainty issued by the National Hurricane Center has much of Florida highlighted in anticipation of the probable path of the storm's center. Remember this: The cone contains the possible path of the center and does not show the size of the storm. Rain, wind, and storm surge can and do occur outside the cone.

While the forecast cone does take it into Florida, you can expect changes in the path and strength of the tropical system.

While a hurricane can't be ruled out, it is not forecast to become one.

The takeaway for anyone in Florida? This storm is still 3-4 days away from Florida and both its path and intensity are likely to change some.

You can find everything you need to know on our Hurricane Headquarters page.