Here's what you need to know for Friday, Dec,. 25, 2020

Christmas in a pandemic -- it's something we've never had to plan for until now.
Because COVID-19 cases are spiking across the U.S. again, the CDC encouraged people to skip holiday travel and instead celebrate virtually.
But you can still bond with the people you love and feel the spirit of the holiday. We're here to help with some of the most fun ideas you can use to spice up your socially distanced Christmas party!
Meet some of Santa's local helpers 🎅
Santa's reindeer got a little bit of a break on Christmas Eve when he opted for a ride from the Lealman Fire Department instead.
Firefighters drove him around on a fire engine to help spread the holiday spirit to those in need.
The fire department said this year it was able to give Christmas dinners to
150 families. And, it was able to deliver a wrapped toy to 3,000 kids in the community.
Did somebody say movie marathon?📺
Count us in!
One of the most beloved Christmas movies of all time will be featured in back-to-back-to-back-to-back (you get it) showtimes once again this year.
The holiday tradition of airing A Christmas Story for 24 straight hours started on Christmas Eve on both TBS and TNT. TBS began its 24-hour extravaganza at 8 p.m. while TNT started its marathon at 9 p.m.
