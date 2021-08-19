What you need to know Thursday, Aug. 19, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — It's Thursday, which means we're one day closer to the end of the week. Here are a few things you need to know as you start your day on the Brightside.

School mask mandates ban heads to court — sort of

The battle between parents and Gov. Ron DeSantis over mask mandates in schools is expected to continue in court today.

On Aug. 6, attorneys in the Tampa Bay area filed a lawsuit challenging Gov. Ron DeSantis' executive order banning schools from enacting mask mandates.

The lawsuit says DeSantis' ban violates the Florida Constitution, which grants decision-making power to local school boards.

DeSantis has been firm in giving parents the freedom to send their children back to school in a mask.

On Monday, DeSantis' attorneys filed a motion to dismiss this lawsuit, saying the lawsuit doesn't have legal grounds because the argument over mask mandates in schools should be between school districts and DeSantis, not parents, per the Constitution.

A judge will consider the motion to dismiss at 2 p.m. Thursday.

Hillsborough County Schools updates its mask policy

Starting today, Hillsborough County Schools is temporarily requiring all students, teachers and staff to wear a mask.

In order to opt-out of the revised policy, a doctor's note will be required. The mandate will be in place for the next 30 days.

As of Wednesday, 10,384 out of 213,491 students are currently quarantined or in isolation. Some 338 out of 23,596 employees are also reported to be either in isolation or quarantine.

Prior to the revised policy, Hillsborough County Schools had a mask mandate for students with the option for parents to opt their child out. To opt-out, parents had to fill out an online form for each student.

Concerns about COVID-19 vaccines for kids, teens?

As doctors urge national health and government leaders to authorize safe and effective COVID-19 vaccines for kids under the age of 12, the CDC says only 32 percent of children ages 12 to 15 are fully vaccinated.

And as the delta variant continues to spike a surge of COVID-19 cases, including among children, that's a big concern.

Here in St. Pete, 19 children were hospitalized with COVID-19 at Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital, and 11 of those children were in the ICU.