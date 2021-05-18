What you need to know for Tuesday, May 18, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay and happy Tuesday!

As mask mandates are dropped around the country for people fully vaccinated against COVID-19, more businesses and organizations are requiring proof of vaccination.

Some people are turning to fake vaccine cards as their ticket to ditch the mask in places that require them. Not only is that against the law, but it also puts everyone, unvaccinated or not, at risk.

It's becoming enough of an issue that the FBI had to issue a warning to anyone planning to make, sell or use a fake vaccination card. It's a violation of federal law to use a government agency's seal (like the Centers for Disease Control) without authorization. Violating that law can land you fines or even jail time.

Help is on the way!

More federal relief is making its way to Americans' wallets after an announcement Monday from the Biden Administration.

According to the Treasury Department, 39 million families across the country will start receiving monthly child payments starting July 15.

Parents now have the option to get half of the usual child tax credit they receive annually upfront in monthly payments.

Qualified families will receive a payment of up to $300 per month for each child under six and up to $250 per month for children between the ages of six and 17.

If you anticipate getting the monthly payments, make sure you update your direct deposit information on the IRS website. Checks are set to be delivered by mail if no information is available.

Ready for puck drop

The Lightning and Panthers have a tough act to follow.

Even the casual hockey fan was locked into Sunday's Sunshine State showdown. Brayden Point's goal with 74 seconds left the BB&T Center stunned, but if the regular season is any indication of how this playoff series will go, expect the seesaw battle to begin.

Entering today's contest, you know the Panthers need to find a way to A) avoid the penalty box and B) limit Tampa Bay's electric power-play unit after scoring three times in four opportunities.

The puck drops at 8 p.m.