What you need to know for Thursday, July 1, 2021

Tracking the tropics 🌀

Tropical Depression Five has strengthened into Tropical Storm Elsa in the Atlantic. This breaks the record for the earliest fifth named Atlantic storm, beating last year's Edouard.

Models vary on how much this system develops as it tracks across the Caribbean. Some forecast models strengthen the system and track it toward Hispaniola and Cuba, while other forecast models weaken and dissipate the system altogether.

As far as potential Florida impacts, it's still too early as the track and intensity of the potential tropical cyclone is still uncertain. If it survives its track through the Caribbean, it could potentially get into the Gulf of Mexico early next week.

The team of meteorologists at 10 Tampa Bay will keep you posted online and on television as this system develops in the coming days.

Learn more about preparing for hurricane season at the 10 Tampa Bay Hurricane Headquarters.

Two wins away

The Tampa Bay Lightning lead the Stanley Cup Final two games to none after beating the Montreal Canadiens 3-1 on Wednesday night. ⚡⚡

Now the Bolts will head to Montreal for Game 3 with hopes to expand their lead.

From where to score swag to answering the most asked questions, 10 Tampa Bay has everything you need to know about the Lightning and the Stanley Cup Final.

Plus, you can join in on the conversation by following us on Twitter.

Save big this week

Florida's first-ever Freedom Week tax holiday is here and that means savings. 💸

The week will allow those living in Florida or visiting the state to buy concert tickets, sporting event passes, museum and movie tickets tax-free from July 1 through July 7.