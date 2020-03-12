x
What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 3, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! There are only 28 days left in 2020.

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay! It's Thursday, Dec.3, already!

Let's take a look at today's top stories. 

Vaccine timeline💉

In anticipation of the FDA's approval of both Pfizer and Moderna's COVID-19 vaccines, Florida is outlining a distribution plan. 

In a new video update, Gov. Ron DeSantis said he believes Pfizer will get approval next week with Moderna not far behind. Ahead of the expected emergency use authorization in the United States, Florida's governor explained the state's priority list for who will get the vaccine.

Here's how Gov. DeSantis says the vaccines will be distributed. 

RELATED: 'This is a major priority': Gov. DeSantis outlines current distribution plans for potential COVID-19 vaccines

Doctor Diaries: Pediatric physicians share their stories from the frontlines 🩺

No matter how fatigued you are with hearing and talking about the coronavirus pandemic, you can't possibly be as exhausted as the doctors and nurses on the frontlines.

They see this disease in its most dangerous form when they walk into work and see patients lying in hospital beds or being rushed to emergency rooms with dangerous oxygen levels. 

Here's what three doctors from Johns Hopkins All Children's Hospital had to say about their experience during the pandemic. 

RELATED: Doctor Diaries: Pediatric physicians reveal their experiences treating kids with COVID-19

Girl power🌸

A Tampa Bay teen is fighting to make sure girls and women in the area have the basic necessities of menstrual hygiene products.

Aanya Patel, 15, says she was shocked to find out one in five girls struggle to afford feminine hygiene products. So, she set out to change that and end period poverty. 

Patel started a GoFundMe with a goal of $4,000 to be able to supply schools. She just reached her goal this week and wants to continue raising money so she can help more women.  

RELATED: Tampa Bay teen takes action to fight period poverty

Credit: Aanya Patel

