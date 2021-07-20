What you need to know for Tuesday, July 20, 2021

Thank you for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

Up, up, and away! 🚀

Blue Origin is getting ready to send its first crew into space with the company's New Shepard flight this morning.

According to Blue Origin, the four-person crew's "experience of a lifetime" will last 11 minutes from liftoff to landing

Billionaire Jeff Bezos, who backs Blue Origin, will be among the four-person crew headed into space. Joining Bezos will be his brother and the youngest and oldest people to explore what's beyond the planet we call home.

The New Shepard rocket is targeting 9 a.m. ET for liftoff on Tuesday, July 20, with operations out of West Texas. Coverage of the company's historic event will begin at 7:30 a.m. as the crew prepares for their trip to space. (All timing is pending weather and technical checks.)

Heading to the White House 🏈

This week will be a whirlwind for the Bucs, who receive their Super Bowl rings on Thursday, report to fall training camp on Saturday and begin workouts on Sunday.

But first, they will visit the White House on Tuesday after receiving an invitation from President Joe Biden.

Festivities are set to begin at 11:15 a.m. in the South Lawn with a visit from the president and also the second gentleman Douglas Emhoff, according to Tuesday's White House schedule.

The Super Bowl LV-winning Buccaneers will be the first Tampa Bay team to visit 1600 Pennsylvania Ave.

10 Tampa Bay's Evan Closky will be in Washington, D.C., bringing you coverage as it unfolds. Follow him and 10 Tampa Bay on Instagram and Twitter as they'll provide updates and big moments throughout the day.

Then, expect live reports from the historic event during our 5 p.m., 5:30 p.m. and 6 p.m. newscasts.

Sidewalk chalk + math = fun!

Say it ain't so! There's less than a month now before kids go back to school, but there's still a few weeks of summer fun left to enjoy.

There are some sneaky ways to get your kids to sharpen their math skills while still having fun. Doing a bunch of math problems over summer break does not sound like fun, but throw in a little sidewalk chalk, sunshine, a few friends, and math can feel like a party!

A free program from the Art of Problem Solving Online Academy turns learning into games. It was created to help prevent the summer learning slide.

You can read more about how the program is helping local students here.