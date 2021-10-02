What you need to know for Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

Good morning Tampa Bay! It's a beautiful day to be the Super Bowl champions!

Dubbed "Champa Bay," our area is now home to the reigning Super Bowl champs (the Bucs), the reigning Stanley Cup champs (the Lightning), the American League champs (the Rays), and the Eastern Conference champs (the Rowdies).

So in true Champa Bay fashion, the celebration for the Bucs Sunday win at the Super Bowl over the Chiefs, a boat parade will be held today.

Here's a snapshot of what you'll need to know:

🕐: 1 p.m.

📅: Wednesday, Feb. 10, 2021

📍: Tampa's Riverwalk. The celebration starts at Armature Works and ends at Sparkman Wharf

Masks will be required to limit the spread of COVID-19, officials said, even outdoors as part of a city executive order.

A great friendship in the making

You did it, social media! You helped a local Bucs fan find the real person behind his cardboard cutout friend, "Frank" from the Super Bowl.

LJ Govoni, business owner and Bucs season ticket holder, tweeted pictures throughout the game asking for help identifying and locating the Chiefs fan who was watching the game next to him in spirit (as a cardboard cutout).

After several social media pleas and fans rallying to help LJ get the word out, "Frank" has been found!

His real name is Clayton Whipple and he lives in Iowa. The two set up a Zoom call to meet for the first time (in real life.)

We'll have to wait and see if Whipple takes up Govoni's offer to fly him to Florida to have a couple of beers in person at the brewery he co-owns, Big Storm Brewing.🍻

The latest on COVID-19 vaccines 💉

It's about to (hopefully🤞) get easier to get a COVID vaccine at a pharmacy near you.

That's because this week, the federal government begins shipping doses directly to select retailers. Walmart and Winn-Dixie will join Publix in offering COVID-19 vaccine appointments under the new Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

This is in addition to other options like getting the vaccine through your local county health department. A statewide pre-registration appointment website for vaccines is now live at myvaccine.fl.gov. However, at this time, not every county is participating.

You can find a breakdown of retailers and more information here.