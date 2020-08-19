What you need to know for Wednesday, August 19, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay! Thanks for waking up with us on Brightside.

Primary election latest 🗳️

Yesterday was Florida's primary election.

10 Tampa Bay has you covered with real-time and up to date election results.

Many of the results in Tampa Bay came in through mail-in ballots. In Hillsborough and Pinellas counties, at least 70 percent of people cast their ballot through early or through mail-in voting.

As of 9 p.m., more than 156,000 people voted by mail in Hillsborough, with more than 168,000 ballots counted in Pinellas. Both of those numbers surpassed that of previous elections in 2016 and 2018.

You can find all the results for the Tampa Bay area here.

Protecting your wallet this school year 📚

Student loans seem to last forever. A mountain of debt that's really, really hard to climb. What if you're also stuck paying thousands of dollars for a semester of school you couldn't even finish?

That's the worry for many higher education students and their families. As students move into dorms this week at campuses across Tampa Bay, they're wondering what the semester holds and how long in-person classes will last during the COVID-19 pandemic.

One way families are protecting their expensive investment into higher education is turning to tuition insurance. Companies like GradGuard offer housing and tuition insurance and have rewritten their policies to include COVID-19.

Tracking the tropics 🌀

Right now, the National Hurricane Center is monitoring not one, not two, but three areas of disturbed weather in the Atlantic.

Two of the disturbances are currently named Invest 97-L and Invest 98-L. While there is plenty of uncertainty with each disturbance, both are likely to develop into a tropical depression or tropical storm.

The third area is a possible system with a 20-percent chance of development over the next five days and is located over Guinea, Africa.

The next names to be used from the 2020 Atlantic hurricane list are Laura and Marco.

It's too early to tell if Florida could see any impacts from the storms.