What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 31, 2020

Ring in 2021 at home 🎆

So many of us can't wait to kick 2020 to the curb. If you want to bid farewell to this past year, the safest way to do that is at home.

From decked out decorations to well-loved traditions, here are some ideas to make the most of your countdown from the couch.

How Tampa Bay is celebrating NYE 🎇

While NYE 2021 celebrations may look different, there are still some in-person events happening around Tampa Bay. Although, it's recommended to stay home this year.

Note: If you choose to go out, please follow all health guidelines, including social distancing requests, laid out by the CDC and local regulators.

New laws take effect ⚖️

On New Year's Day, people living in the Sunshine State will see changes to minimum wage, greyhound racing, and school bus safety.

