What you need to know for Thursday, May 20, 2021

Rise and shine Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning and thank you for kicking off your Thursday with 10 Tampa bay Brightside!

The Bolts are back home ⚡

The Stanley Cup champs are back at Amalie Arena tonight for Game 3 against their in-state rivals, the Florida Panthers.

The "Distant Thunder" will be a tad bit louder at Amalie Arena with capacity increased to 9,000 fans

The increased capacity comes following approval from local health and government officials, plus the NHL, the team said.

Just more than 1,500 fans cheered on the Lightning from Amalie Arena during Game 2 of the series Tuesday against the Florida Panthers.

The Bolts are looking to extend their 2-0 lead over the Panthers. The puck drop is at 6:30 p.m.

Pushing for a fourth stimulus check

There was a renewed push by some members of Congress this week to provide recurring stimulus payments to Americans as the economy continues to recover from the COVID-19 pandemic- it comes as an online petition has reached more than 2 million signatures and web searches continue for the status of a fourth stimulus check. 💰

Seven Democrats on the House Ways and Means Committee sent a letter to President Joe Biden Monday calling on him to add recurring checks to his American Families Plan, as well as enhanced unemployment insurance.

When asked about another stimulus two weeks ago, White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki said, "We'll see what members of Congress propose, but those are not free."

So far though, nothing has been decided.

What a view!

Many flyers love to get the window seat for the incredible views out the window. Some prefer the aisle for convenience. On a southbound flight Tuesday over the Space Coast, everyone wished they had a window seat.

The Delta flight was traveling from New York to Cancun. Traveler Andy Lin from New York, who shared a video of a launch with 10 Tampa Bay, said the pilot announced the possibility of seeing the rocket about four minutes before they saw it.

The launch happened Tuesday at 1:37 p.m. at NASA. It was a United Launch Alliance (ULA) launch with the Atlas V rocket carrying a missile-detection satellite for the United States Space Force.