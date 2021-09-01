What you need to know Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2021

Thanks for waking up on the Brightside with 10 Tampa Bay!

HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. — Good morning, Tampa Bay! It's Wednesday, Sept. 1 — which not only means we're halfway through the workweek, but it's the start of a new month. As you begin your day on the Brightside, here are a few things to know.

Antiviral pills for COVID in development

The United States government has invested $3 billion into developing antiviral pills to fight COVID-19 early into an infection.

Many doctors and researchers agree that a COVID-19 vaccine is the best route of protection for most people, but antiviral pills will help people who can't be vaccinated.

Antiviral treatment for COVID-19 would work similarly to Tamiflu which is used to treat flu symptoms after infection.

That means a doctor would write you a prescription and you could take the pills at home, rather than the current after-infection treatment for COVID-19, Remdesivir, which needs to be administered through an IV in a hospital setting.

The pill would help alleviate the severity of some of the symptoms of COVID-19, decreasing the chance of serious side effects and death.

Hernando County students mask up

Starting immediately, but with a grace period, students in Hernando County will need to mask up in the classroom.

The Hernando County School Board passed a mask mandate for students and staff Tuesday during an emergency meeting.

The county's mandate comes with a parental opt-out if parents decide their child doesn't need to wear a mask at school. Parents will receive opt-out forms Wednesday, the district said.

Under the mandate, students whose parents didn't submit an opt-out form, staff and visitors will be required to wear masks when inside any of the school district's campuses.

Hernando County's mask mandate is similar to Manatee County's, which also provides a parental opt-out.

Hillsborough and Sarasota County school districts have a medical exemption for their respective mask mandates.

Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is threatening to recommend the state withhold the salaries of school board members in Hillsborough and Sarasota County because of their approved face mask policies.

Getting more space for less money?

Rent prices just keep getting higher in our region. But in St. Petersburg, it’s gotten to the point that something very unusual is happening.

New research has found that on average, renting a two-bedroom place could be less expensive than a one-bedroom apartment.