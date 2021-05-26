What you need to know for Wednesday, May 26, 2021

Rise and shine Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning Tampa Bay! We made it to Wednesday.

Keeping kids on track this summer

School is winding down and your kids may be counting down the moments to summer. As we head into the break, doctors are encouraging your family to start thinking about a routine.

School days are pretty structured, with set times for classes, meals and recess. Doctors think carrying over some of that structure into summer will be helpful in terms of a fall transition back into school, as well as providing some consistency.

Crafting a schedule doesn't mean you have to have a regimented learning plan, it just means setting guidelines for wake up, bed and mealtimes. Making sure your kids have pretty regular mealtimes can help them stay energized and hydrated while they're busy having fun in the summer heat.

To mask or not to mask? 😷

That is just one of the questions we asked USF Health virologist, Dr. Michael Teng, this week.

Dr. Teng said when it comes to ditching your mask after your final dose, he recommends waiting out the 14 days afterward to be considered fully vaccinated. But, he said if you feel like you want to take the chance, you do have some immunity, there is some data on the vaccine efficacy after the first dose.

Dr. Teng also talked to us about the possibility of a booster shot.

He said the levels of antibodies are still pretty high in people eight months after vaccination, so it looks to him that it's going to last at least a year.

He said it's not uncommon for us to have boosters.

What a sight!

When the moon hits your eye like a big pizza pie... That's the full super flower blood moon.

The full moon over the Tampa Bay area is extra special for a few reasons:

It's a supermoon

It's a blood moon

There is a lunar eclipse

The next supermoon won't happen until June 14, 2022.

May’s full moon is known as the flower moon. This is simply because May is a time that flowers tend to bloom in most of North America.