What you need to know for Thursday, March 18, 2021

Proposed changes in the classroom 📚

Gov. Ron DeSantis announced a new $106 million proposal Wednesday aimed at making Florida the national leader in civics education.

If it moved forward, the program would change our current civics curriculum in order to teach students the "foundational principles" of our country and our society without "politicized academic fads," according to the governor.

DeSantis said educators would be given more resources and support in order to encourage a stronger civics curriculum. These resources would include training courses, both in-person and online, that teachers can take to earn a Florida civics seal of excellence, which could get them a $3,000 bonus, the governor added.

So this is what the buzz is about

Mosquitoes: One of Florida's least favorite parts of summertime.

A new study from the University of Florida found that mosquitoes that carry and transmit the Zika virus have shown resistance to insecticides designed specifically to prevent the spread of the disease. Researchers are calling the findings a threat to public health.

Don't worry too much-- the CDC reported that for the year 2020 there were just three cases of Zika and none of those were here in Florida.

Staying off-air 📺

CBS says its daytime show “The Talk” will stay on hiatus for another week after a discussion about racism involving co-host Sharon Osbourne went off the rails last week.

Osbourne reacted angrily last week during a discussion about British television personality Piers Morgan, who she describes as a friend. Morgan left the “Good Morning Britain” show after he said he didn't believe Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, when she said in an interview that she had considered suicide when unhappy with her life in Britain's royal family.