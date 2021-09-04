What you need to know for Friday, April 9, 2021

Rise and shine!

TAMPA, Fla. — Good morning! We made it to Friday!👋

Let's get your day started with the stories you need to know about.

Bayshore racer sentenced

A judge found a man guilty Thursday of the 2018 deaths of a mother and her daughter and sentenced him to more than two decades in prison.

The judge ruled Cameron Herrin, one of two men involved in the deadly 2018 Tampa street racing crash on Bayshore Boulevard, was guilty on two counts of vehicular homicide and sentenced him to nine years in Florida state prison for the first count and 15 years for the second count -- a total of 24 years to be served consecutively.

Herrin and John Barrineau were charged in the Bayshore Boulevard crash that claimed the life of 24-year-old Jessica Reisinger and her 21-month-old daughter, Lillia, who she was pushing in a stroller when she was hit by Herrin's Ford Mustang.

Take me out to the ball game ⚾

The Tampa Bay Rays home opener is today.

Tampa Bay will take on the New York Yankees at Tropicana Field. First pitch is at 3:10 p.m.

Even though the limited number of seats for the game are sold out, there are still plenty of ways you can catch the home team.

Fans can watch the game locally on Bally Sports Sun or listen on WDAE 95.3 FM/620 AM. The team says more than 150 games this season will also be broadcast in Spanish on Genesis 680 AM/92.9 FM and Caliente 96.1 FM/101.5 FM/1470 AM.

Single-game tickets for all Tampa Bay home games through May 2 are on sale now, as are Rays Season Memberships. Click here for more information.

What's happening this weekend around Tampa Bay 🏙️

It sure feels like Florida spring around Tampa Bay, doesn’t it? And, what better way to cure that spring fever than with some safe and fun weekend events?

From the Rays home opener to WrestleMania, there's something for everybody.