What you need to know for Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020

Good morning Tampa Bay!

TAMPA, Fla — Good morning Tampa Bay and happy Tuesday to you!

Let's take a look at the stories you've been talking about, shall we?

Let's talk money 💰

After months of failed negotiations, Congress finally passed a second COVID-19 relief and spending bill Monday. 🗳️

This new bill includes another round of direct aid payments to Americans. Only this time, it's half of what hit your bank account during the first wave of stimulus checks.

For direct payments, the bill provides $600 to individuals making up to $75,000 per year and $1,200 to couples making up to $150,000, with payments phased out for higher incomes. Just like the first round of checks, an additional $600 payment will be made per dependent child.

The good news is you could see the money days after President Donald Trump signs the bill instead of weeks or months.

Attention Lightning fans ⚡

Good news, Bolts fans!

After Amalie Arena unveiled a safety plan for reopening, the Tampa Bay Lightning says it's getting ready to welcome fans back for the 2021 season.

The new season starts on Jan. 13 and training camp begins on Jan. 3, according to the team. 28 of the 56 games will be played at home.

Exactly what that looks like and how many fans will be allowed inside Amalie Arena is still to be determined and the team says details will be released in the coming days.

A very Florida rescue 🐊

Sarasota County deputies offered unique help Monday morning – to an alligator.

The 6-foot gator found himself stuck in a storm drain. It was quite a sight for joggers who would've seen his snout poking out from the drain along Cerromar Terrace in south Venice.

Some caring deputies were able to lift the concrete slab to help free the reptile, who has since returned safely to the lake he calls home.

"A trapper was called, however, did not respond so the gator was released," the sheriff's office explained in a Facebook post.

We guess that means see you later, alligator. 👋

What other people are reading right now: