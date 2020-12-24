What you need to know for Thursday, Dec. 24, 2020

Good morning and merry Christmas Eve!

Here comes Santa Claus! 🎅

Today is the day Santa will be coming to town.

Just like the past 65 years, the North American Aerospace Defense Command will track Santa as he makes his way around the world.

But there will be some changes because of the coronavirus pandemic: Not every child will be able to get through to a volunteer at NORAD’s call center to check on Santa’s whereabouts but instead will get a recording.

Don't worry, you will still be able to track him other ways like using Amazon Alexa or online. We have all the ways you can track his trip around the world here.

Christmas Eve worship services 🕯️

It's something we have heard all year long -- blank is going to look different this year. Whether that means going virtual or replanning an entire event, 2020 has seen it all.

That applies to many Christmas Eve worship services being offered across the Tampa Bay area as well. Some churches are opting to stream online, and others will hold services outside and require social distancing.

Your ultimate Christmas light guide 🎄

The holiday season is in full swing, and even during a pandemic we still want to enjoy and share the best parts of Christmas.

That includes driving around to look at Christmas lights and decking our own halls with festive displays.

Here is a guide to the Christmas light displays across the Tampa Bay area you won't want to miss.

Plus, we want to see your lights! Download the free 10 Tampa Bay app and submit your photos using the Near Me section.

