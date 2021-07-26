What you need to know for Monday, July 26, 2021

Thanks for waking up with 10 Tampa Bay Brightside!

TAMPA, Fla. — Happy Monday Tampa Bay!

Kids and COVID-19

As COVID-19 case numbers rise, one disturbing trend is the significant spike in young children who are getting the virus.

Just last week Johns Hopkins All Children's in St. Pete saw its highest number of positive patients since the pandemic began. Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Joseph Perno, says this is a disturbing, but a not surprising trend for a few reasons. 😷

If you think your child has COVID-19, Dr. Perno has answers for some of the most asked questions parents have.

Looking for work? 📚

You know summer is winding down when all the aisles at stores are filled with brightly colored notebooks, backpacks and pencils.

Classes are starting again, largely in person, for Tampa Bay school districts. Just weeks before kids hop onto school buses and file back into classrooms, districts across the bay area are scrambling to find bus drivers, teachers, tutors, nutrition staff and other school administrators.

You can see a breakdown of what each district is looking for here.

Looking for a little relief

Migraines impact 40 million people here in the U.S. and one billion people worldwide. It's a disabling neurological disorder that's often inherited and linked to environmental factors but researchers have not been able to pinpoint the exact cause.

Despite that, they’re constantly learning more about the disorder and expanding treatment options. Perhaps there’s a green light at the end of the tunnel.

Cue the Allay Lamp, which emits a soft green hue.

Medical experts say research suggests that exposure to green light might actually help people who suffer from migraines.

The narrowband greenlight therapy has been researched at Harvard Medical School and brought to the market through the lamp. Medical experts say the lamp’s creators are certainly onto something.